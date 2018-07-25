Flagstaff man killed in FedEx truck rollover Friday

KINGMAN – Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a Flagstaff man died at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 40 at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Barry J. Akers, 52, was driving a white, Volvo semi-truck pulling FedEx double trailers eastbound on I-40 when he lost control, ran off the road to the right and struck a large brush at mile marker 69, just east of Blake Ranch Road.

A witness said the truck plunged into a deep ravine and Akers had to be cut out of the wreckage.