Horoscopes | July 25, 2018

Birthdays: James Lafferty, 33; D.B. Woodside, 49; Matt LeBlanc, 51; Illeana Douglas, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll need stamina and patience when dealing with colleagues and authority figures. Listen carefully, but don’t make hasty decisions without doing your homework.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be enticed by change but reluctant to make a mistake. The stress that goes along with uncertainty can lead to anger if you are too quick or too late.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Ask an expert, learn all you can and consider every angle before you make a move. Verify what you hear before you do anything.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your imagination will serve you well when you are faced with challenges that can alter your reputation or position. Coming up with alternative means and methods to help move forward will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Living in the moment can be fun, but before you let your carefree attitude take over, consider the consequences. Stick to a budget.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t look for a reason why not to do something when you should be embracing what life has to offer. Change can be exactly what’s needed to motivate you to try something new.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up what others are doing, and take care of your own interests. Put your energy and thought into reaching your goals instead of worrying about what others think or do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t challenge someone else when it’s you who needs to be challenged. Let your intuition lead to bigger and better opportunities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Walk away if you think someone is using you. Saying no will send a message that will help you avoid being stuck.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discipline will pay off. If you want something, pursue it and don’t give up until you get what you want.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your heart and soul into achieving your goal. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or waste your time with lofty ideas or excessive partying.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make room for something new. Don’t let an opportunity get away from you.