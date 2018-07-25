Library friends get first dibs at book sale

Friends of the Kingman Library March book sale kicks of Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Adobe Images

  July 25, 2018

    • KINGMAN – Friends of the Library is having its quarterly book sale this weekend, starting with a members-only preview Thursday.

    Buyers can select from a huge variety of new and used books, hardbacks and paperbacks, fiction and non-fiction, reference books, children’s books, adult large-print books, magazines, audio and videos.

    Not only will they find amazing prices, but they’re helping support the local library, the organization said.

    The members-only presale is 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mohave County Library-Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St.

    The public sale is 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

