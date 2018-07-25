Library friends get first dibs at book sale

KINGMAN – Friends of the Library is having its quarterly book sale this weekend, starting with a members-only preview Thursday.

Buyers can select from a huge variety of new and used books, hardbacks and paperbacks, fiction and non-fiction, reference books, children’s books, adult large-print books, magazines, audio and videos.

Not only will they find amazing prices, but they’re helping support the local library, the organization said.

The members-only presale is 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mohave County Library-Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St.

The public sale is 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.