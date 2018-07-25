Mohave Electric Cooperative warns of scam

BULLHEAD – Mohave Electric Cooperative is warning its members about a potential scam where a caller claiming to be with UniSource falsely states that it has purchased MEC and immediate payment is required or disconnection will occur.

According to an MEC press release, the cooperative has not been sold to UniSource and the scammer may be providing an 800 number by which a payment can be made.

“Do not provide personal information over the phone unless you are 100 percent sure you know who you’re talking to,” Tyler Carlson, CEO of MEC, said in the release. “We want our members to have the information needed to protect themselves from scams such as this.”

MEC does not inform its customers of delinquent accounts via phone, but by written notifications sent by mail prior to disconnection.

Mohave Electric Cooperative also warns member businesses of counterfeit payments as it has received a fake $10 bill. The Bullhead City Police Department has been notified of both incidents.

To verify an account status during normal business hours, contact 928-763-1100. After 5 p.m., members can call 844-632-2667, select the first option and then press 0 at any time to be directed to an operator.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative