Murder suspect Wallace’s trial delayed until July 31

KINGMAN – The first-degree murder trial of Buddy O’Brian Wallace was postponed from Tuesday until July 31, yet another delay in the trial that was originally set for October 2016.

A call to defense attorney Brad Rideout in Lake Havasu City for comments on the delay was not returned. The Daily Miner was told that Wallace never waived his right to a speedy trial.

Wallace, 27, of Yucca, is charged with stabbing Charles John McCarthy to death in October 2015.

He allegedly admitted to the crime when he was arrested. He was offered a plea agreement to second-degree murder with a maximum 25-year sentence, but opted for a jury trial. If convicted, Wallace faces life in prison.

In a July 9 pretrial hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert, attorney Rideout said he would be calling upon a former Bullhead City crime scene investigator and possibly a laboratory technician who tested DNA evidence as witnesses.

Rideout is looking at evidence that could exonerate his client. He’s also filed a motion to suppress Wallace’s admission of guilt.

McCarthy, 70, hired Wallace to do some yardwork, and the suspect was reportedly seen entering McCarthy’s travel trailer the night before his bloodied body was discovered slumped over a kitchen table.

McCarthy’s pickup truck was found the next day near railroad tracks in Yucca.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives searched Wallace’s home and reportedly found incriminating evidence. The murder weapon was never recovered.