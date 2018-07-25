One dead in Havasu officer-involved shooting

KINGMAN - Kingman Police Department is investigating the Lake Havasu Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred at about 2:51 a.m. July 25.

Initial investigative details revealed that Lake Havasu Police officers were dispatched to an open 911 call where a male and a female could be heard screaming at each other. Officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Rainbow Lane.



Upon arrival, three Lake Havasu police officers contacted the male subject, identified as Brent Carl Bowdon, 56, of Patagonia, and ultimately discharged their weapons at Bowdon. Bowdon suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at around 3:19 a.m. at the scene.

The female subject, who was unharmed during the incident, is Bowdon’s wife. The three officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer involved shooting. No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Further details will be released at a later time.

ORIGINAL POST

A Lake Havasu City man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

The cul de sac of Rainbow Lane was closed Wednesday as officers examined the scene of the shooting incident. Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 3 a.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance, after receiving an open 911 call from a residence. According to a Lake Havasu City press release, a man and woman could be heard screaming during the call.

Officers arrived within minutes and attempted to contact one of the involved parties, city officials said Wednesday.

Three Havasu police officers fired on the unidentified male, and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident, city officials said. Police have not yet been able to comment on the need for deadly force in this case.

The three officers will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.

The shooting will be investigated by the Kingman Police Department, and more information will be released to the public as it becomes available.