Academy grad Skubal joins West Michigan Whitecaps

KINGMAN – Tarik Skubal is making his presence known in the minors.

The Kingman Academy graduate was moved up to the Class A West Michigan Whitecaps, a Detroit Tigers affiliate, Thursday after putting up solid numbers.

Skubal posted a 0.75 earned run average with 17 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings of work for Single-A Connecticut.

Overall in his minors career, Skubal has a 0.60 ERA with 22 strikeouts and three walks in 15 innings pitched.

Fellow Kingman native Dylan File also plays in Class A for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. File has a 4.38 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 21 walks in 90.1 innings of work.

File’s last win came on July 14 in a 5-2 victory over South Bend. File allowed one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in eight innings pitched.

While File and Skubal play in the Midwest league, their respective teams are in different divisions and won’t play each other for the rest of the season.