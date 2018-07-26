Column: The continual battle to stay alive in sports journalism

Imagine this scenario: a 34-person sports staff being cut down to just nine in one swift decision.

No employee wants to face that possibility, but that’s what happened Monday at the New York Daily News.

While layoffs in journalism have been happening at an alarming rate as of late, it’s surprising to me that a company with such a large backing would do such a thing.

But it’s what many newspapers across the United States have had to resort to – making cuts in order to make up for lost revenue.

It’s a tough situation for the hard-working journalists who strive to make a living, but the old-fashioned way of reading news is slowly dying.

I remember as a teenager waking up at dawn or earlier just to get a fresh copy of the Modesto Bee as soon as it hit the driveway. Those days, unfortunately, are more of a distant memory than an everyday occurrence.

Now it just takes a quick click of the mouse or a tap on your phone to find out the latest news.

That is even more so the case for sports – if you want to know how the Diamondbacks did last night, you can Google it or MLB has an app for that on your iPhone or other smart device.

That wasn’t the case when I was growing up, but that was a time when being connected to the world wasn’t as widespread as it is today.

The only hope that newspapers have in today’s generation is focusing on the news that can’t be quickly found on the web. Luckily for me, the Daily Miner has the monopoly on athletics in the city of Kingman.

If someone wants to know how Lee Williams, Kingman or Kingman Academy high schools fared, they have to depend on our newspaper.

That isn’t always the case for a number of larger cities as there is more than one reporter at an event.

I know that all too well from my road trips to Phoenix to cover the Cardinals, Suns and D-backs. The media areas are usually packed to the brim and there’s always a battle to get the scoop that will quickly spread like wildfire to the other media outlets.

That is vastly different from the ease of covering Kingman athletics as I usually am the only one standing in front of a coach asking questions.

Therefore, mixing local and professional sports coverage is the best way to become a better journalist in a career field that is shifting from the ways of old.

There’s no telling where sports journalism will be in 10 years, much less five, but all I know is I’ll continue to give it my all until the end.