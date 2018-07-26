Donations sought to support county’s K-9 program

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation has a continuing need for donations for its ongoing effort to help support the MCSO K-9 Program.

The K-9 program receives no funding from the state of Arizona, the county, or the sheriff’s office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens who want to help make the K-9 program a success.

All donations are utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care and all other associated costs, and they are handled through the foundation.

“We are going to rely on the support of the foundation as they are invaluable to the success of the program,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said. “People are very excited countywide about our K-9 program. I, too, am very excited about deploying these K-9s in an ongoing effort to reduce crime, especially drug-related activity.”

“Every month we have paid for their food, their vet bills, equipment they need such as vests and booties for their feet in the hot weather,” said Karen Pangus, who serves as a board member for the K-9 foundation. “Can’t send them out to track someone in bare feet. We have to keep the guys working since the work they do benefits the entire community and helps keep all of us a little safer.”

As part of fundraising efforts, the foundation continues to partner with individuals and businesses and has started a GoFundMe account that can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/mohave-county-sheriff039s-office-k9s. The foundation also maintains the website https://mcsk9f.com, and people can make a donation there by using the “donate” button.

If people do not feel comfortable donating via a credit card to the GoFundMe account, they can send a check or money order directly to the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation at 4158 La Mesa Road, Bullhead City, Arizona 86429. “All we ask is that people include in their memo part of the check “donation - Butch Meriwether,” foundation officials said, “so we can track all the donations generated by Facebook posts and through the various media outlets.”

The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible.

People who would like further information about Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, host a fundraiser event or make a tax-deductible donation, call John Sanchelli at 651-270-0920.

Make a difference in the community by teaming with the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation in its efforts to maintain the K-9 unit and to take a bite out of crime.