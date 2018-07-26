DPS trooper killed on I-10 in Avondale

KINGMAN – An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was killed late Wednesday on Interstate 10 near Phoenix.

A second trooper was wounded but will live, the Arizona Republic reported.

A man got his hands on a duty weapon from one of the officers trying to arrest him. Police were responding to calls of a person driving erratically on I-10 eastbound near Avondale Boulevard, throwing objects at vehicles.

Citizens managed to get the man out of the roadway, and three DPS troopers and two Goodyear officers responded.

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer who was with DPS less than three months was killed. He graduated from the state trooper academy May 4. One bullet hit Edenhofer, and another one hit Trooper Dalan Doris near the shoulder. It was reported to be a through-and-through wound.

No information about the shooter was available.