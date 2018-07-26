Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of slain deputy

KINGMAN – Governor Doug Ducey ordered all flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of State Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who was killed in the line of duty from injuries related to a shooting late Wednesday. Deputy Dalin Dorris was also injured during the incident.

“Arizona today mourns the loss of one of our brave state troopers, Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who was killed in the line of duty, and we pray for the health of Trooper Dalin Dorris who sustained critical injuries during the incident,” Ducey said in a press release.

Ducey has ordered for all flags to be at half-staffed until sunset Friday.

“This morning I ask Arizonans to join me in prayer and reflection; in gratitude for Trooper Edenhofer’s service to our state, for the strength and health of Trooper Dorris, for both of their grieving families, and for all of our brave law enforcement officers who are mourning the loss of one of their own. Arizona stands in support with you all,” Ducey said.



Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration