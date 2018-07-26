Havasupai recovering from flash flood, closed through August

SUPAI – The Supai campgrounds will remain closed for repairs until Aug. 31 following flash flooding that occurred July 11 and resulted in the evacuation of some 200 tourists.

The Havasupai Tribal Council reported that two waves of flooding, one of about 7 feet on the evening of July 11 and another at about 3:30 a.m. the next morning, caused the closure. Visitors were all successfully evacuated by 6 p.m. July 12. HMA Public Relations reported there were no serious injuries or casualties.

Those with reservations through the period of closure can contact the tourist office at 928-448-2141 to reschedule.

Information provided by HMA Public Relations