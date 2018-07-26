Keep a watchful eye for counterfeit drugs

KINGMAN – According to a warning from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, people should be on the lookout for counterfeit Xanax tablets containing cyclopropyl fentanyl, methamphetamine and FUB-AKB48, a synthetic cannabinoid.

Kingman Harm Reduction Program also warns of a bad batch of methamphetamines going around Kingman. People are going to the emergency room at Kingman Regional Medical Center with sepsis.

“Sepsis is a serious infection that causes your immune system to attack your body,” according to www.healthline.com. “As a result of that attack, septic shock can occur and result in death.”

According to KHRP, which provides fentanyl strips for testing, there have been reports of street drugs testing positive for fentanyl throughout the last several weeks. That includes an overdose from fentanyl in June and reports of fentanyl in heroin.

Questions can be directed to michelle.valandingham@mohavecounty.us. For more information on the Kingman Harm Reduction Program, email dyamaguchi@spwaz.org.

Information provided by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program