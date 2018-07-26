Letter | Baron Cohen and Kingman

I saw aberrant attitudes and hatred of others in the "Town Meeting" as shown in the ghastly Sacha Cohen show, so I went back and reviewed all of the Letters to the Editor and other comments.

It is appalling the extent of inhumanity these letters exhibit.

I had asked if they were real and what the reasons were for their hatred toward those with different religions or skin color. I have to apologize for anything you thought was perhaps snarky, but it was my immediate shocked impression. I'd never seen or heard people say things like that about others. And I thought I had seen everything in my long life. Maybe these folks don't know that anger and chronic antagonistic feelings increase many harmful brain chemicals and hormones. These work to make your life much, much shorter.

I took care of my aunt as well as my mother after that, both of whom had dementia. They were both very angry old women and screamed and yelled, accusing everyone of all sorts of nonsense. I asked several people, a nurse and a social worker, what they thought of their longevity at the time and was told that anger and negativity is a big killer, and predicted that both would die within a few years. And so they did. Just a caution to all the angry people in your community.

I live in a very cosmopolitan urban area and have known many Muslims from the private schools where I've worked. They were absolutely lovely families and their children were studious, respectful, and very personable. This is the reason I was so appalled by what your citizens had to say about this religion that preaches peace and good ecumenical relations. Good God! Is everyone now stereotyped beyond recognition – and all negatively? I want to know where this came from.

C.A. Boss

Washington, D.C.