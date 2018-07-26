Medical event causes car to collide with KPD patrol car

KINGMAN – A Kingman Police Department officer witnessed unordinary driving Tuesday on Western Avenue at about 4:30 p.m., and a KPD patrol unit was struck head-on traveling southbound by a 2016 Kia Soul traveling northbound on Western Avenue near Airway Avenue.

The officer driving the fully marked patrol car was turning onto Western Avenue when he noticed two vehicles in front of him swerve toward the center to avoid a vehicle.

The officer activated his emergency lights to try to gain the driver’s attention, but the vehicle did not stop and then struck the patrol car.

The officer attempted to contact the driver, a 79-year-old female, who was unconscious and had her foot on the accelerator pedal causing the wheels to keep spinning.

The officer broke the driver’s side of the window to gain access to remove the woman’s foot off the accelerator pedal and provide medical treatment.

Further investigation into the incident discovered that the woman had suffered a medical event causing her to lose consciousness and drift into the opposite lane of travel before striking the patrol car.

The woman was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas. She is in stable condition and the officer was not injured.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department