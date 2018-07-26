Operation Christmas Child kickoff right around the corner

KINGMAN – Operation Christmas Child is back for another season and invites the public to attend its 2018 kickoff from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at Journey Church, 3782 N. Bank St.

OCC works to better the lives of children throughout the world by providing them with gift-filled shoeboxes. Attendees will receive training and share new ideas about packing quality shoeboxes that “can be a tool to change a child’s life,” the operation said in a press release.

Shirley de Bauer, a full-circle participant who received her shoebox at age 9 while living in Peru, will be the event's featured speaker. She will speak about her experiences with the program and how it has impacted her life.

Light refreshments will be provided. Project leaders, pastors and anyone wanting to participate are invited and should RSVP by Aug. 3.

For more information or to RSVP, contact 928-897-9324 or occmohavecounty@yahoo.com.

Information provided by Operation Christmas Child