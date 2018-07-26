Update: Willow the Mohave Wash dog ready for adoption

KINGMAN – People often get their new companions through adoption. At first sight a dog can take over your heart with just the look in their eyes or the smile on their face and can bring comfort and companionship to the environment of the home.

Willow is a red Heeler mix is ready for adoption after being rescued from the Mohave Wash near the Walleck Ranch neighborhood about three months ago.

Since then she is under the care of Carol, who helped rescue Willow, and her husband Bill. They both receive an additional hand with Willow from Alana Smart, who also helped rescue Willow back in April.

Willow has been learning how to be a domesticated dog. Just like any household dog, she takes her afternoon naps, goes on walks, gets her head rubbed and chows down on the occasional treat.

Her foster family enjoys taking in foster dogs and getting them ready for adoption. In order to receive their next foster dog, Willow must be adopted. Willow is now looking to join a family that can give her the love and patience she deserves.

“We need a home that has a fenced in yard and where she can be inside as much as she wants to be inside,” Carol said.

Many people have suggested Carol keep her, but she would like to keep helping dogs in need just like Willow. An ideal home for Willow would be a calm environment with suitable yard, and for her to come and go from yard to the house as she pleases.

Willow also knows basic commands such as: no, let’s go, come and stay. She has a calm and giving attitude to those who have gained her confidence. Carol said Willow wants to know what is wanted from her and she’ll eagerly do what it takes to please.

The adoption process can take time because whoever decides to adopt her has to get to know Willow, and she in turn has to get to know her potential owner. Whoever does adopt her has to have patience with her because of her history.

“It’s going to take someone special to adopt her because they’re getting a special dog,” Smart said.

Willow is not like a puppy that will just go up to anyone to get the love and affection she needs. She will need time to gain the confidence to go up to people. Smart said she has done well with her cats and other dogs.

Throughout Willow’s stay with Carol and Bill, she has become good friends with their dog, Peyton. Peyton has helped Willow learn the ways of how to be a domesticated dog.

“She needs a gentler dog because she doesn’t know how to play,” Carol said.

About three months ago, Willow was rescued by the Mohave County Humane Animal Trapping owned by Jennifer Agne and Robin Wood. Willow lived for about 5 years in the Mohave Wash, and people living around the area got to know her well and would feed her scraps. Since her rescue in April, she has been under the foster care of Carol and her husband.

For more information on her adoption, visit M.C.H.A.T., Mohave County Humane Animal Trapping Facebook page for the adoption flyer.

