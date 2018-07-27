Event Calendar | July 27, 2018

FRIDAY
Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale
9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
Drop-In Volunteering
2 - 3:30 p.m. ages 10-17. Permission slip required. At the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665(BOOK).
Howl at the Moon/5K Run/Walk
8:30 p.m. at KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 937-304-9357.
SATURDAY
Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
Christmas in July/Show-n-Shine
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot 3396 Stockton Hill Rd. 702-283-1600.
Mohave County 4-H Show
8 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.
Farmer’s Market 2018
8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.
DePuy's Auction
8:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-9404.
Hamfest/Auto Show n Shine
8 a.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 425-231-9169.
SUNDAY, July 29
Hamfest/Auto Show n Shine
8 a.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 425-231-9169.
