Event Calendar | July 27, 2018

  • Originally Published: July 27, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • FRIDAY

    Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale

    9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    Drop-In Volunteering

    2 - 3:30 p.m. ages 10-17. Permission slip required. At the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665(BOOK).

    Howl at the Moon/5K Run/Walk

    8:30 p.m. at KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 937-304-9357.

    SATURDAY

    Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale

    9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    Christmas in July/Show-n-Shine

    10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot 3396 Stockton Hill Rd. 702-283-1600.

    Mohave County 4-H Show

    8 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.

    Farmer’s Market 2018

    8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

    DePuy's Auction

    8:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-9404.

    Hamfest/Auto Show n Shine

    8 a.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 425-231-9169.

    SUNDAY, July 29

    Hamfest/Auto Show n Shine

    8 a.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 425-231-9169.

