Horoscopes | July 27, 2018

Birthdays: Taylor Schilling, 34; Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 41; Cassandra Clare, 45; Maya Rudolph, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Bypass the drama and chaos around you and plan to have some fun. The time spent relaxing with friends will help you put your life in perspective.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sign up for a seminar that will lead to interesting encounters with people who have something to offer. Nurture important relationships.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for common ground when discussing plans with a friend. Once you connect mentally, it will be easy to come up with a solution for any challenge that develops.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Give yourself a break. Take time out for pampering or just sitting back and relaxing with someone you love.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Anger and frustration will only make matters worse. Size up your situation and use your intelligence to work through any differences you have.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A short trip or visiting a place you’ve never been will spark your imagination. Discovering something new will encourage you to take up a new hobby.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make changes to your living arrangements or environment. Comfort and convenience are important and will make the difference to the way you feel.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust what you know to be fact, not what someone persuasive tells you. Be careful in whom you confide. Indulgent individuals should be kept at a distance.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Count your money, consider how you can improve your health. It’s time to put an end to unsavory relationships or those who have not shown the loyalty and trust you offer in return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal gains and physical changes can be made with confidence. Fitness, diet and healthy living should be your goals.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid anyone touting lavish or unrealistic ideas. Stay focused on keeping life simple and staying on top of your responsibilities.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Secrets may be revealed if you are open with someone you thought you could trust. Be a listener instead of giving others an inside view of the way you think and live.