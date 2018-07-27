Lawyers in inmate care suit suggest how fine should be spent

PHOENIX (AP) – Lawyers in a lawsuit challenging the quality of health care in Arizona’s prisons have suggested how a $1.4 million fine against the state should be spent.

A month ago, a judge imposed the fine and held Corrections Director Charles Ryan in contempt of court for failing to adequately improve inmate care.

The inmates’ attorneys suggested 90 percent of the money should go toward hiring medical experts to investigate complaints of inadequate care.

They say a $100 payment should also be made to inmates involved in instances in December and January during which the state failed to make improvements.

Attorneys for the state say the money should be spent on paying expert witnesses, hiring people to audit its health care contractor’s performance and making improvements to infirmary beds.