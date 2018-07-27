Letter | More should have been done at airport

Saw the piece on Station 22, still wonder why the training tower is part of it, but neat, right.

On the airport, I see the Bullhead international and the Prescott airport (which is getting an airline to start passenger service) as small time small aircraft facilities.

Yet the Kingman airport has been able to take in much larger aircraft and could have been a hub where airlines would be flying in hundreds to thousands of people a day into the area so they then could visit sites within 20 minutes to a couple hours away.

A few major hotel chains would have building near the new modern terminal, leaving the old passenger terminal as part of the old tower historical site complex.

There would be rental car and tour bus companies near the new terminal as well. From the Kingman airport one could then go to Laughlin, Lake Havasu, Oatman, Hackberry, The Grand Canyon Caves, the west Grand Canyon area, Flagstaff and Prescott, and more that are not on many’s lists.

But we have airport authority management and city council that think merely of altering the present historical passenger terminal so as to have a lounge, that may cause pilots to travel out of their way to visit Kingman airport. Really?

There are plenty of things to see out here, but we have to start taking care of all it before it is destroyed by vandals, and then nobody what to come to see eyesores.

Robert Palmer

Kingman resident