Obituary | Lorraine R. Collinge

Lorraine R. Collinge passed away quietly July 17, 2018, at about 8:30 p.m. She was born Jan. 25, 1932, and grew up in Inglewood, California to parents Victor and Mable Dreyer.

She attended Inglewood High School where she met her husband James Rotte and later had four boys. She later married her second husband and had her fifth son. In 1974, she moved from California to Kingman, Arizona, with her current husband, Chuck Collinge. While in Kingman she was actively involved In the Women’s Auxiliary Kingman Chapter of the DAV where she served as secretary, treasurer and president.

Lorraine was a woman to be admired who radiated strength, courage, and heart. She raised five strong, capable, unique, and wonderful men, and spent her life working hard and taking care of her family.

Sometimes when we lose people we tend to make them seem larger than life because we feel that loss so fully – this is not the case with Lorraine Collinge.

She was one of the strongest women we’ve ever known. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives. We pray she rests peacefully knowing that she was well loved, and will forever be missed.



She is survived by her sister-in-law; Claudia Dreyer of Kingman, Arizona, her five sons; Frank Rotte of Bonsall, California, Richard Rotte of Monument, Colorado, John Rotte of Bullhead City, Arizona, Robert Rotte of Ellensburg, Washington, and Russell Cole of Kingman, Arizona, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Services will be determined at a later date.