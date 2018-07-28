Deadline to register for August primary election is Monday

KINGMAN – Those wanting to exercise their most-American of rights to vote for elected officials in the Aug. 28 primary election must be registered to do so by Monday.

There are numerous ways to register to vote including online at www.servicearizona.com. A valid Arizona driver’s license or identification card is necessary to utilize that service. Voter registration forms are also available at the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, 700 W. Beale St., and Arizona Motor Vehicle Division, 3670 E. Andy Devine Ave. Forms can also be found at most libraries, city clerk offices and public assistance agencies, according to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

To download a paper form or for more information on registering to vote, go to www.azcleanelections.gov/register-to-vote.

Early voting begins Aug. 1 and ends Aug. 24. There are early voting sites in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City. The three locations are at the Mohave County Library, 1170 E. Hancock Road in Bullhead City, the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman, and in the Old Thrift Store location and at the Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd. N. in Lake Havasu City.

The early voting sites are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

You can check the status of your ballot at the Arizona Secretary of State’s website, https://voter.azsos.gov/VoterView/Home.do, or call Mohave County Recorder’s Office at 928-753-0767 for assistance.

Voter registration cards will be mailed by the county recorder four to six weeks upon completion of the registration process. Voters should verify the accuracy of the information on the card. Questions can be directed to the county recorder.

Information provided by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Mohave County Recorder’s Office