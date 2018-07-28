MSCO looking for subjects involved in aggravated assault

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Friday morning near the corner of Patsy Drive and Neal Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing three subjects exit a white Chevrolet hatchback vehicle and assault a male subject. The subjects were seen getting back into the vehicle and driving away heading northbound on Patsy Drive toward Highway 66. The vehicle is said to have California license plates.



The victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident, call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office