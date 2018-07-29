County sets Aug. 6 hearing for increase in property taxes

KINGMAN – Mohave County has scheduled truth in taxation hearings for property taxes, the library district and television district.

In compliance with Arizona law, the county is notifying property taxpayers of its intention to raise primary property taxes by 2.1 percent from last year’s rate, or $733,896.

The proposed increase will result in taxes on a $100,000 home to go from $192.83 a year to $196.96.

The increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction. It’s also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

A public hearing on the tax is set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale Street.

Library tax

Again in compliance with state law, Mohave County is notifying its property taxpayers of the Free Library District’s intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level.

Mohave County Free Library District is proposing an increase in the primary property taxes of $101,289 or 2.1 percent. That would result in taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $26.59 to $27.16.

Flood control

Mohave County is notifying property taxpayers of the Flood Control District’s intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level. The intention is to raise taxes by 3.5 percent, or $269,526. It would result in the tax on a $100,000 home going from $48.30 to $50.

Should all three increases be approved, it would mean a total increase of $6.40 in taxes for every $100,000 worth of property value.

Information provided by Mohave County