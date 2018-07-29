Event Calendar | July 29 - August 5

Eric Greenstone, the owner of Greenstone Collection, is hand carving a piece of pottery at the arts and crafts fair June 2. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: July 29, 2018 6 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Preserve Route 66 Meetup

    3-5 p.m., Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., sign National Historic Trail petition, 928-753-5001.

    TUESDAY

    Bingo

    Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

    1 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L. Ave.

    FRIDAY

    First Friday

    5-8 p.m., downtown, festival, music vendors, more.

    Drive-In Movie

    Dark, Southside Park Field No. 2, concessions, benefits Kingman Little League, 928-757-7919.

    Drop-In Volunteering

    2 - 3:30 p.m. Ages 10-17. Permission slip required. At the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665(BOOK).

    SATURDAY

    Monsoon Madness

    5K run

    8:30 p.m., White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St., register at www.active.com, awards, refreshments, 928-692-6450.

    Farmer’s Market 2018

    8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

    SUNDAY, Aug. 5

    Hualapai Mountain Craft Fair

    9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rec. Area No. 1.

