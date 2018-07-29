Event Calendar | July 29 - August 5

TODAY
Preserve Route 66 Meetup
3-5 p.m., Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., sign National Historic Trail petition, 928-753-5001.
TUESDAY
Bingo
Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.
1 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L. Ave.
FRIDAY
First Friday
5-8 p.m., downtown, festival, music vendors, more.
Drive-In Movie
Dark, Southside Park Field No. 2, concessions, benefits Kingman Little League, 928-757-7919.
Drop-In Volunteering
2 - 3:30 p.m. Ages 10-17. Permission slip required. At the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665(BOOK).
SATURDAY
Monsoon Madness
5K run
8:30 p.m., White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St., register at www.active.com, awards, refreshments, 928-692-6450.
Farmer’s Market 2018
8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.
SUNDAY, Aug. 5
Hualapai Mountain Craft Fair
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rec. Area No. 1.
