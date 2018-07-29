JAVC to give update on veteran housing project

KINGMAN – Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, will provide the community with an update on the refurbishment efforts at Arnold Plaza for Operation 6, the council’s veterans housing program, at 4 p.m. Monday at the American Legion Post 14 meeting room, 235 Oak St.

Operation 6 will work to provide information and services to veterans and their families throughout the county in an effort to reintegrate those who have served back into the community.

“We’re going to come in and we’re going to get them healthy, we’re going to identify barriers and try to remove the barriers for them,” Farrell said at a project update in April. “If they’re unable to work, we’ll get them housing. If they’re able to work and have a skill, we’ll get them a job.”

JAVC recently applied for development assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for a transitional housing project for homeless and at-risk military veterans.

The meeting will focus on specific elements of the application and give residents a chance to learn more about the project. There will be time allowed for comments regarding economic and environmental issues impacting the area, as well as for discussion on alternatives to the proposed project.

Questions can be directed to Pat Farrell at 928-716-3001.

Information provided by the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council