Kingman’s Carver to umpire at West Regional

KINGMAN – It’s safe to say Larry Carver has waited for this opportunity since he started umpiring 11 years ago.

The Kingman native has spent countless hours behind the plate and on the field to get the chance to umpire at the Little League Baseball West Regional Aug. 5-11 in San Bernardino, California.

“It’s a little bit of an honor to get chosen for that,” Carver said.

But Carver hasn’t spent all his time calling balls and strikes to get to this point.

He had to take a few trips to the Umpire Academy to hone his skills and make sure he knows the rulebook from cover to cover.

The hard work has led him this far, but he also has aspirations of reaching the biggest stage of them all – the Little League World Series.

For now Carver will embrace the opportunity of umpiring at regionals, but he knows it could be an eye-opening experience.

“Veteran umpires that have gone to the regional and onto the World Series have said it’s a little bit nerve-racking when you finally get there,” Carver said. “It’s pretty intense from what they say. So we’ll see how I handle it.”

Carver may not be sure how he’ll do, but he has the full support of the District 9 Little League.

In order for him to umpire the regionals, he needed the approval of District Administrator Leigh Pitts and she signed off on it.

Now it’s just a matter of time before Carver will be in the spotlight, but he made sure to don his umpire gear as much as possible during the district tournaments at Southside Park.

“I tried to get as many games in as possible,” Carver said. “The more pitches and games you see, it just broadens your experience level.”