Obituary | Bob J. Osterhout

Bob J. Osterhout of Kingman, Arizona, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018, after a short illness.

He was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Riverdale, Michigan, to L.J. and Thelma (Topper) Osterhout.

He was a truck driver most of his life until he was disabled the last 20 years.

He had few hobbies, but enjoyed antique cars and trains, music, and was a great organist.

He loved the West and the peace and serenity it provided.

He married Lois Hale in 1965, who survives him, along with two sons; Dale (Penny) and Dennis (Annetta), one grandson, three granddaughters, six great-grandchildren, and a sister; Sharon (Jerry) Brecht of Riverdale, Michigan.

Memorial donations can be made on his behalf to the Joan and Diana Hospice Home in Kingman, Arizona. A memorial will be announced at a later date.

We would also offer a thank you to the ER staff, EMTs, and all the nurses at KRMC for Bob’s care, and a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all at Joan and Diana’s Hospice Home, and Chaplain Denny.