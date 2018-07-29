Obituary | Evelyn May Fedele

Evelyn May Fedele was born in Manhattan, New York, on May 16, 1939, and went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2018, at The Villa Hospice in Mesa, Arizona.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa M. Fedele of Mesa, Arizona, Diane Fedele Frost (Doug) of Chandler, Arizona, son, Daniel Fedele of Phoenix, Arizona, and grandson, David Frost.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Laura, and son, Joseph.

Evelyn Murphy met Joe Fedele on Long Island and married in 1959. They started a family and had five children. It was then that Evelyn went to school to become a licensed practical nurse. She loved cooking, going to the movies and watching the stock market.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation will be 5- 8 p.m. Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona, 85204 with a Prayer Service to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be at noon Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona, 86401, with a reception at St. Mary’s Catholic Church put on by Belles of St. Mary’s.

Condolences may be made at www.qohcfh.org. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, Arizona.