Obituary | Sada Taplou (Duncan) Weir “Tap”

Laveen – Tap, 78, passed away July 25, 2018. Tap was born to the late Sadie Pearl Duncan and Donald Taplin Duncan in Kingman, Arizona, on Jan. 24, 1940.

Tap moved to Phoenix after high school. She worked at KRIZ radio as the traffic manager and waited tables at Pick’s, where she met the love of her life, Billy Weir. They married on Aug. 3, 1963, and raised two children, Jean Acosta (Carlos) and Billy Weir (Janet). She cherished her grandchildren, Tiffany (Steve), Levi (Megan), Jazlyn and Carissa, and her great-grandson, Cash.

Tap selflessly devoted her life to her family and always placed their needs above all else.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Guess Donna Duncan, and her brother, Robert Lincoln Duncan.

A Graveside Service is planned for Tap at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018, at Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman, Arizona. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc., 602-276-3601.