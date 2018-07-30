Kingman resident resists arrest, flees after being tased

KINGMAN – Shon Kelly Abbott, 32-year old Kingman resident, reportedly resisted arrest and fled on foot after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to detain him after observing him riding a stolen bicycle Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Bonanza Drive in reference to a burglary Friday. The reporting party said her bicycle, valued at about $200, had been stolen from the fenced yard earlier that morning. A surveillance video showed a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches with dark, curly hair entering the yard of the business and removing the bicycle. The subject then rode out of camera view.

According to MCSO, while patrolling Route 66 Saturday deputies saw a while male fitting the subject’s description riding what appeared to be the stolen bicycle. Upon making contact with the subject, later identified as Abbott, deputies asked for identification. Abbott said he had no identification, and when deputies began to restrain Abbott after informing him that he was being detained, he purportedly began to twist and pull away from the deputy.

Resistance continued to the point where a deputy deployed his Taser, but Abbott continued resisting arrest and fled the scene on foot. Deputies and K9 handlers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect’s tracks were followed into the desert, and shortly after dispatch received a call from a reporting party saying the suspect went to her house and asked for water. The reporting party provided law enforcement with the direction Abbott was traveling, and deputies located him at about 1:30 p.m.

Abbott was arrested on an active arrest warrant and felony charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and third degree burglary. He was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office