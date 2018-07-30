Letter | Thank you to KRMC

One of the most terrifying things a person can go through is open heart surgery. When Dr. Bohkari discovered my father needed a quadruple bypass surgery, my concern immediately was the reputation of KRMC and the negative associations I had with it. I could not have been more wrong! Not only was Dr. Asher, my dad's surgeon, top of the line and brilliant (dad had a complicated case), but the cardiovascular intensive care unit there is undoubtedly a cut above the rest. Dr. Asher, Dr. Bohkari and the nursing and support staff closely monitored my father in the days after surgery to ensure the best possible outcome. I can say with confidence that from start to finish it was a highly efficient process. The effectiveness of the specialized care in the CICU was evidenced by the professionalism shown on every level while my dad was in their care. The other departments like physical therapy and respiratory therapy were equally up to task as well as friendly and accommodating.

I would also like to mention that walking through the halls away from the CICU we encountered many friendly staff members at KRMC who said hi and/or smiled at us. When you are worried sick out of your mind, a friendly face and a little hello goes a long way. It definitely meant something to us.

KRMC, you got me believing! I hope you can continue to build that cardiac care unit. I hear miracles are being performed there...

With most sincere thanks,

Meri Visnic, Kingman