Mohave County Most Wanted | July 30, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Shelby Leroy Barker

DOB: 05/27/1993 White Male 5-7 125 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Traffic stolen property 2nd degree, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 07/02/2018

Carlos Octavio Castro

DOB: 04/18/1981 White Male 5-7 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residence/yard, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 06/20/2018

Christopher Robert Delagarza

DOB: 09/24/1982 White Male 5-7 230 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Black

Offense: Unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 06/25/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Sarah Rae Hubbard

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; tampering with physical evidence, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/25/2018 Capture: 07/21/2018

Travis Charles Hughes

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 01/09/2018 Capture: 07/21/2018

Carl Steed

Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 6 undesignated; resisting arrest – physical force, Class 6 undesignated; DUI – liquor/drugs/vapors/combonation, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 03/26/2016 Capture: 07/22/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department