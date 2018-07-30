Mohave County Most Wanted | July 30, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Shelby Leroy Barker
DOB: 05/27/1993 White Male 5-7 125 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Traffic stolen property 2nd degree, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 07/02/2018
Carlos Octavio Castro
DOB: 04/18/1981 White Male 5-7 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residence/yard, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 06/20/2018
Christopher Robert Delagarza
DOB: 09/24/1982 White Male 5-7 230 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Black
Offense: Unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 06/25/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Sarah Rae Hubbard
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; tampering with physical evidence, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/25/2018 Capture: 07/21/2018
Travis Charles Hughes
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 01/09/2018 Capture: 07/21/2018
Carl Steed
Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 6 undesignated; resisting arrest – physical force, Class 6 undesignated; DUI – liquor/drugs/vapors/combonation, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 03/26/2016 Capture: 07/22/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
