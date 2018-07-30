Mohave County Most Wanted | July 30, 2018

Christopher Robert Delagarza, Shelby Leroy Barker, Carlos Octavio Castro

  • Originally Published: July 30, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Shelby Leroy Barker

    DOB: 05/27/1993 White Male 5-7 125 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Traffic stolen property 2nd degree, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 07/02/2018

    Carlos Octavio Castro

    DOB: 04/18/1981 White Male 5-7 155 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residence/yard, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 06/20/2018

    Christopher Robert Delagarza

    DOB: 09/24/1982 White Male 5-7 230 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Black

    Offense: Unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 06/25/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Sarah Rae Hubbard

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; tampering with physical evidence, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 04/25/2018 Capture: 07/21/2018

    photo

    Travis Charles Hughes

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 01/09/2018 Capture: 07/21/2018

    photo

    Carl Steed

    Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 6 undesignated; resisting arrest – physical force, Class 6 undesignated; DUI – liquor/drugs/vapors/combonation, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    Warrant: 03/26/2016 Capture: 07/22/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

