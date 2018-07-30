Shumway runs for KUSD school board member

KINGMAN – A districts’ school board has a lot of input to how the district adopts budgets for the year, new policies, curriculum and other issues that may come across its desk. And Jennifer Shumway is hoping to bring her education experience to the table.

Shumway is running for the Kingman Unified School District board and says that she can bring a well-rounded education experience that the board is currently missing.

Overall she has 12 years of experience working in the education realm. She taught at Hualapai Elementary for eight years, fourth and fifth grade, and taught fourth-grade gifted students, K-5 computers, and has currently been working at Mohave Community College as a director of curriculum and assessment.

“I feel like I’ve been through all aspects of education,” Shumway said.

She has also worked at Kingman Regional Medical Center managing the nursing department and developing assessments for the department.

During the time she was in the classroom teaching, she would often use her own salary to buy supplies for her students.

“I’ve been one of those teachers, to decide whether to buy stuff for my own kids or my classroom because I couldn’t afford both,” Shumway said.

Shumway is in full support for teachers, especially during the #RedForEd movement because she has been in that situation herself.

“They are sacrificing their wage for their children to receive the best education they have with what little they have to work with,” Shumway said.

As a board member Shumway hopes to make sure teachers have what they need, budget allocation, and policy and action items that best impacts students.

“I think I have a broad knowledge of what it take too,” Shumway said.