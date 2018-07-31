$692,000 for wildlife raised through Arizona Super Raffle

KINGMAN – Arizona Game and Fish Department has reported that the 13th annual Super Raffle raised a record amount of money that will be used to benefit Arizona’s wildlife.

The winners of 10 special big-game tags, one for each of the state’s big-game species, were authorized by Arizona Game and Fish Commission, and tickets for the raffle ranged from $5 to $25 depending on the species.



In addition to the 10 Arizona big-game tags, a New Mexico elk hunt and a Swarovski optics package were also raffled off.

In the 13-year history of the Super Raffle almost $6.8 million has been raised for wildlife and wildlife management in Arizona. This year’s topped the previous record of $673,600. The only Mohave County resident to draw a tag was Robert Morse from Fort Mohave. Morse won the statewide black bear tag.



Every dollar raised for each species through the raffle is returned to the department and managed by Arizona Habitat Partnership Committee.



For more information visit www.arizonabiggamesuperraffle.com.