Additional charge brought against Walleck Ranch shooting suspects

KINGMAN – Angel Miguel Bravo, the 16-year-old arrested in connection with the Walleck Ranch Park shooting in March, has been charged with assisting a criminal street gang in addition to his initial charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-dangerous instrument.

Bravo and Timothy Joseph Bell were arrested March 22 after police found the two suspects not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. Law enforcement responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old who had suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and leg. The victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission is in charge of the investigation. Both Bravo and Bell have pleaded not guilty. The charge of assisting a criminal street gang has also been brought against Bell, in addition to two others whom the state is alleging were involved in the incident, Juan Carlos Lozano, 19, and Alexander Eric Lozano, 17.

Bravo appeared in Mohave Superior Court before Judge Richard Weiss on Monday.

“I don’t believe that this charge will realistically change his sentencing exposure, it’s a dangerous class 3 felony just as the original charge was,” said prosecutor Bob Moon Monday morning. “There’s a separate gang enhancement that could add a mandatory five years, but I probably won’t be filing that even against anybody who goes to trial.”

Bravo has a case management conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 11 in Mohave Superior Court before Judge Richard Weiss.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner generally does not normally identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because of the seriousness of the charges.