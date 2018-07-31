D-backs fall to Rangers, 9-5

PHOENIX (AP) – A storm knocked out the lights at Chase Field. The Texas Rangers are starting to find a little of their power, even if it is too late.

Shin-Soo Choo homered twice and had four RBIs, helping the Rangers rally after a power outage delay to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 Monday night.

"We went through a stretch where later innings were a challenge for us," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "Late runs are always quality for us and it's a situation where we're seeing some of these young guys grow in their at-bats."

Choo hit a three-run homer off Robbie Ray in the fifth inning and added a solo shot against Matt Andriese (0-1) in the eighth for his sixth 20-homer season.

A thunderstorm outside Chase Field caused some of the lights to go out in the sixth and, after a 21-minute delay, pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun lined a run-scoring single to right to put the Rangers up 5-4.

Eddie Butler (2-1) got the final out in the sixth inning and Rougned Odor hit a solo homer off Andriese in the seventh for the go-ahead run.

Texas, which had 12 hits, has won four straight since losing five of nine, but is still 21 games behind Houston in the AL West.

"It's something we've seen throughout some of the challenges of these games, offensive guys continue to show up, battle through at-bats, find a way to put runs across the board," Banister said.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and Eduardo Escobar had two RBIs in his first game at Chase Field since being traded from Minnesota to Arizona. The Diamondbacks scored one run after the power delay while Texas had four.

"The timing couldn't have been worse," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I felt like it could have been a different outcome had that not happened. But we've got to make a pitch and we didn't execute."

Ray worked through some traffic in the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. The left-hander walked two and Choo lifted his 19th homer over the wall in left for a three-run shot.

The Diamondbacks answered in the bottom half with the help of a throwing error by third baseman Adrian Beltre, going up 4-3 when Souza bounced a three-run homer off the top of the wall in left.

Ray was lifted after a one-out walk in the sixth inning and Texas went ahead 4-3 on Robinson Chirinos' run-scoring single against Yoshihisa Hirano.

Ray allowed four runs on three hits and struck out six with four walks.

D-backs reacquire reliever Ziegler

PHOENIX (AP) – Reliever Brad Ziegler is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pushing for the playoffs, the Diamondbacks reacquired the 38-year-old sidearmer just before Tuesday's trade deadline from the Miami Marlins for minor league pitcher Tommy Eveld.

Ziegler pitched for Arizona from 2011 through 2016, compiling a 21-11 record and a 2.49 ERA with 62 saves. He is 1-5 this season with 10 saves and a 3.98 ERA. Since June 5, he is tied for second among major league relievers with a 0.64 ERA.

Ziegler recently was named to the Diamondbacks' 20th anniversary team. Arizona assumes the $2,951,613 remaining of Ziegler's $9 million salary.

To make room for Ziegler, the Diamondbacks shifted right-hander Shelby Miller to the 60-day disabled list.

In other trade news, left-hander Jake Diekman went from one clubhouse to the other in Arizona after being dealt by the Texas Rangers to the Diamondbacks just before the non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday.

Diekman struck out two while pitching the ninth inning for Texas in its win at Arizona on Monday night. Diekman was 1-1 with a 3.69 ERA in a team-high 47 appearances for the Rangers this season.

Texas got right-hander Wei-Chieh (Way-Jay) Huang and a player to be named later from Diamondbacks. Huang was assigned to Double-A Frisco.

Arizona designated left-hander Jorge De La Rosa for assignment.