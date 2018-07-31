Fall big-game tags are available

KINGMAN – If you are looking for a muzzleloader deer, fall turkey, or a youth-only javelina hunt, there are still tags available. There were 314 permits available for fall turkey in Game Management Unit 12A (North Kaibab).

There were 16 permits for muzzleloader deer in Unit 33. There are 30 youth-only permits for javelina in Southern Arizona. All leftover permits can be purchased now, in person, with a completed application at all department offices.



For more information, including license and hunt tag requirements, call the Phoenix office at 602-942-3000.