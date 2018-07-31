Horoscopes | July 31, 2018

Birthdays: Rico Rodriguez, 20; B.J. Novak, 39; Zac Brown, 40; J.K. Rowling, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take part in events that will stimulate your mind and challenge you physically. Show appreciation for others and listen to advice offered, but don’t share your secrets.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t waffle when change is required. Timing is crucial if you want to get ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to what a friend or relative has to say, but make up your own mind when it’s time to make a decision. Ulterior motives on the part of someone you are dealing with can lead to uncertainty.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put a unique twist on whatever you do, and you will bring about positive changes. Romance will improve your personal life and encourage you to open up about the way you feel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep situations in perspective. If you overreact or make a fuss, it will encourage others to do the same.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal change will do you good. Self-improvement projects will turn out well and result in a positive change in attitude.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t sit idle or wait for someone else to take care of things. Step up your game and put a little muscle behind what needs to be done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep life simple. If someone comes on too strong or tries to bully you, walk away. Lean toward creative endeavors or projects that deal with something or someone unusual.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled by a “get rich quick” scheme someone offers. Listen, but acknowledge the probability of this person taking advantage of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Size up whatever situation you face, and look for alternative methods that will help with negotiations, finances or health issues. A commitment can be made that will improve the way you live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Small and simple maneuvers are in your best interest. Change requires thought and proper planning if you want to be successful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts and feelings, and be willing to work alongside someone who you feel can contribute something unique. A moneymaking opportunity is within reach.