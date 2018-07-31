Jury awards $8 million verdict to Fort Mohave doctor

KINGMAN – A Mohave County jury has awarded an $8 million verdict in favor Dr. Arnaldo Trabucco, the largest amount awarded by a jury in Mohave County, attorney John Wilenchik of Phoenix said.

Trabucco was the plaintiff in Trabucco v. Cogan, alleging that attorney Jeffrey Cogan and his Las Vegas law firm wrongfully sued Trabucco and accused him of willfully causing the death of his own patient, Gerald Scharf, during surgery.

The jury awarded $6.23 million in compensatory damages and $1.77 million in punitive damages against defendant Cogan.

Trabucco, a board-certified urologist at Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave, has never been found to have committed malpractice in his 28-year career, and a federal jury unanimously found that Scharf died of natural causes from a pre-existing condition, Wilenchik said.

“The defendant lawyer accused Dr. Trabucco of willfully and maliciously killing his own patient during surgery,” Wilenchik said in an email to the Daily Miner.

“Even the lawyer’s own client – the deceased patient’s wife – admitted that she never believed that Dr. Trabucco did that. The verdict is against the lawyer and his firm for filing a malicious lawsuit without probable cause and for abusing the legal system.

“I basically told the jury to let the patient’s wife off the hook after she testified that she relied on her lawyer and that he didn’t fully explain what he was doing to her.”

At the trial, Trabucco sought damages for harm to his reputation, loss of earnings, emotional distress and costs of his defense, as well as punitive damages.

It’s the largest jury verdict settlement in Mohave County history, according to Wilenchik. In comparison, the second-largest settlement he researched in Mohave County was $1.25 million for a medical malpractice case in 2010.

Telephone and email requests for comment from defendant Cogan were not returned by Monday’s deadline.