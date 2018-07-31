KALP offering help with reading

KINGMAN – Kingman Area Literacy Program offers free tutoring in reading (all grade level and ages), ESL (English as a Second Language), or test preparation for GED certification or comparable testing programs.

If you know of someone – a friend or relative, child or adult – who could use help with reading ability, please tell them about KALP and ask them to call Chris Meisenheimer, director of the Kingman program, to sign up for help from KALP’S volunteer tutors.

Sessions are scheduled weekly at the library, MCC, or other locations handy to the student and the tutor, and KALP provides all study items used.

KALP services are available to all residents of Kingman and the surrounding area with no charge to the student for any tutor’s time, materials, or facility usage.

Please call Chris at 928-757-4616 for further information about beginning KALP tutoring services.