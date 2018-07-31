Murder suspect Wallace’s trial reset for December

KINGMAN – The first-degree murder trial for Buddy O’Brian Wallace was vacated from Tuesday to Dec. 11-14, as well as Dec. 18-19, with the next status conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 27 before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.

The purpose of the status conference is to check on attorneys’ readiness to move forward with the jury trial and to ascertain results of the independent lab used for crime scene evidence.

Rod Albright, Mohave County Deputy Attorney, is prosecuting the murder case on behalf of the State of Arizona, while Wallace is represented by defense attorney Brad Rideout of Lake Havasu City.

Rideout did not return a request for comment Tuesday on his motion to continue the jury trial.

Wallace, 27, of Yucca, was arrested in October 2015 and charged with the stabbing death of 70-year-old Charles McCarthy, who had hired Wallace to do some yard work.

Detective Michael Stout was called as a witness to testify July 18 on the defense’s motion to suppress Wallace’s confession to the crime. The court denied the motion to suppress and set a final management conference for Nov. 26.

Wallace was reportedly seen entering McCarthy’s travel trailer on the night before his body was found slumped over the kitchen table.

Wallace allegedly admitted to the crime and was offered a plea agreement to second-degree murder, but opted for a jury trial. Detectives found incriminating evidence during a search of Wallace’s home, but the murder weapon was never recovered.

