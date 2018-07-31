Sheriff’s search and rescue proves fruitful

KINGMAN – Rescue efforts by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue were successful in locating 76-year-old Wendell McGehee on Saturday, following a silver alert being issued Friday.

The search covered hundreds of miles and included assistance from Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter based out of Kingman. Thanks to an in-depth investigation, the search area was reduced and focused on high-probability areas. McGehee was located in his vehicle around McCracken Mine, healthy and with plenty of water.

He was taken to safety and returned to his family.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office