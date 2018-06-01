10 Things to Know for Today, June 1, 2018

Italy’s premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli, 2nd from right, arrives to address the media at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Thursday, May 31, 2018. Cottarelli, a former IMF official tapped to lead Italy’s government until a new election could be held has stepped aside, paving the way for a political government of populists. (Francesco Ammendola/Italian Presidency)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: June 1, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - WHAT'S DRAWING VOWS OF RETALIATION

    The Trump administration delivers a gut punch to America's closest allies, imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada.

    2 - PYONGYANG PUTS IT IN WRITING

    A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to Trump as the two sides work to salvage an on-again, off-again nuclear summit.

    3 - US PRESIDENT IN FORGIVING MOOD

    Trump pardons a conservative commentator and says he's thinking about one for Martha Stewart and "lots" of other people.

    4 - POPULISTS TAKE CONTROL IN ITALY

    The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League succeed in forming western Europe's first populist government.

    5 - 'I CROSSED A LINE'

    Comedian Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump and viewers for using an obscenity to describe the president's daughter.

    6 - ALBERTO SOAKS SEVERAL STATES, WITH DEADLY EFFECT

    Heavy rains generated by the subtropical storm unleash flooding in Virginia, transforming a normally peaceful creek into a raging river that sweeps away cars with people still in them.

    7 - CHURCH, ABUSE VICTIMS REACH $210M DEAL

    The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis agrees to the settlement with 450 victims of clergy sexual abuse, the second-largest U.S. payout in the priest abuse scandal.

    8 - WHICH PROJECT IS GETTING FRESH CASH

    Two technology giants announce major new investments in self-driving vehicles, bringing the world a step closer to a time when autonomous cars are a part of everyday life.

    9 - DELAWARE RAMPING UP GAMBLING

    The state plans to begin full-scale sports betting next week, wasting no time after a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to implement wagering schemes.

    10 - WHO RALLIED IN PARIS

    Erasing a deficit of a set and a break, Serena Williams recalibrates her shots and slips past 17th-seeded Ashleigh Barty at the French Open.

