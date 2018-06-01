Bashas’ winning donut flavors are in; creamy horchata, Italian panini

PHOENIX – They’re sweet, warm, soft and a guilty pleasure. They come in different varieties like strawberry filled, glazed, cream filled, chocolate, and powdered sugar. The choices are endless when it comes to donuts.

Italian Panini and creamy horchata are the winning flavors from the Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze contest. The Creamy Horchata flavored donut won under the sweet category and the Italian Panini in the savory category.

Aliyah, a 9-year-old from Phoenix, submitted the horchata flavored donut. The donut will consist of a horchata-flavored cream filling with a cinnamon topping.

An adult named Cinthia from Glendale submitted the Italian Panini flavor. The donut features pesto, sun dried tomatoes folded into the batter and topped with shredded mozzarella, bacon and freshly chopped basil.

Both will receive one dozen donuts every month for a year and a Bashas’ gift card, and will be featured at Bashas’ bakeries across the state starting Friday.

Friday is National Donut Day and 10 percent of the proceeds from donut sales will go to The Salvation Army.

Other sweet donut flavor finalists included banana cream pie, Baklava, and donut joy, which is the donut version of an Almond Joy.

Finalists under the savory category included pepperoni pizza, spinach quiche, and the Addy donut, which consists of apple, sharp cheddar, a rosemary glaze on top and apple and cheddar.

The finalists receive a Bashas’ gift card.

