Courtin’ on a budget: Cheap dates don’t have to feel that way

KINGMAN – It’s nice to impress a first date by taking her (or him) to a gourmet restaurant, sharing a bottle of the most expensive wine on the menu and going to a headliner concert in Laughlin or Las Vegas.

But over the course of time, you’re going to want to scale it down.

Most of us don’t have pockets deeper than a gold mine, so we look for something to do that leaves us with gas money to get home. At the same time, cheap is not how you want your date to feel.

“Inexpensive date,” clarifies Leah Burkhart, owner of Gracie’s Vintage store in downtown Kingman. “Nobody wants a cheap date. That’s how you end up with babies.”

Cheap dates are all around us in Kingman, but you may have to get creative. Here are a few ideas:

First Friday

It’s a monthly festival going on today, starting around 5 p.m., with the theme, “Wheel on Beale.”

Bring your bicycle to downtown Kingman and decorate it with glow sticks, glow-in-the-dark paint and neon colors. The White brothers, local BMX racers, will be there and riders from CRATA will demonstrate cool bike tricks. A BMX bike will be raffled off.

The family-friendly event is hosted by local merchants and businesses, with live entertainment, street vendors and a corn-hole tournament.

It’s a nice walk around downtown, which is picking up steam with Blackbridge Brewery and Rickety Cricket, Sportsman Club, Diana’s Cellar Door, Siren’s Café, Floyd’s BBQ and wood-fired pizza, El Palacio Mexican restaurant and dozens of vintage and boutique shops.

The stores stay open later and offer giveaways and specials.

“You can just window-shop. You don’t have to spend money,” Burkhart said. “Of course, we’d love it if you do.”

Chillin’ on Beale

Another free event happening once a month on Beale Street, this is one of the coolest car shows in all of Arizona. It’s perfectly located off Route 66, the iconic highway dripping with American car culture.

Beale Street turns into a block party on the third Saturday of each month from April through October.

It’s typically more of a man’s idea for a cheap date, but being around these classic and custom automobiles is like a scene out of “American Graffiti.” You can talk to owners about their cruising days, which was a cheap date in the 1960s when gas prices were pennies a gallon.

Like First Friday, there’s no admission to Chillin’ on Beale, but it’s always a good idea to bring along a few bucks for a beer at the breweries or a bite to eat at the restaurants.

Stargazing

Want to go dancing with the stars? The High Desert Astronomy Club hosts “star parties” when the night is right, like June 9, at a site off Blake Ranch Road. There will be a number of large telescopes for viewing.

The public is invited to come to the first party for free, and after that they can join the club, said Ron Nyberg, vice president.

As far as making it a cheap date, that’s risky, Nyberg said.

“It might work, but it depends on the person really. Some people don’t have any interest in astronomy,” he said. “Then there’s the weather. Everything’s looking good and that day the clouds come in and ruins it.”

You can always go stargazing on your own in the Hualapai and Cerbat Mountains and so many other dark spots in the desert. Bring your own refreshments and dance the night away.

Bowling

It’s fun for all ages, good exercise and an excellent social sport.

Cerbat Lanes, at 3631 Stockton Hill Road, has 24 lanes, video game arcade, snack bar and grill, pool table and darts in the lounge and an outdoor patio.

Prices vary, depending upon time and day, starting at $3.50 a game Monday through Thursday before 5 p.m., and increasing to $4.50 a game on Friday nights and weekends.

Movies

The price of a movie ticket isn’t what it used to be, and then there’s always the popcorn, candy and soda.

Staying home is always an option. It’s not about how much money you’re saving, but the intimate time you’re spending together.

Pick out a classic or latest release, order a pizza or affordable takeout and find your comfort spot on the couch. And unlike the theater, you won’t be chastised for talking during the movie (or maybe you will).

Picnic

Whether it’s a courtship or 50-year marriage, the old-fashioned picnic works for just about any date. Impress her by packing a gourmet lunch, grab your favorite beverages and take off to Lake Mead, Hualapai Mountain Park or even Centennial Park. Check the weather forecast first.