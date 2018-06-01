Mohave County's Most Wanted | May 30, 2018

Shaelee Marie Matthews

Shaelee Marie Matthews

  • Originally Published: June 1, 2018 12:35 p.m.

    • As of May 30, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Shaelee Marie Matthews

    Matthews, Shaelee Marie

    DOB: 02/17/1992

    White

    Female

    5-8

    130 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Child/Vulnerable Adult Abuse, Class 6 Undesignated;

    Drug Paraphernalia Violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 05/22/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Harold Kelley

    Kelley, Harold

    Offense: Forgery – Offers Forged Instrum,

    Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 03/14/2018

    DOC: 05/16/2018

    photo

    Robert Michael Marquez

    Marquez, Robert Michael

    Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 6 Felony;

    Unlaw Use of Means of Transp, Class 6 Felony;

    Theft Crdt Crd Obt Fraud Means, Class 5 Felony

    DOW: 09/11/2017

    DOC: 05/25/2018

    photo

    Owen Wesley McKinney

    McKinney, Owen Wesley

    Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 05/14/2018

    DOC: 05/25/2018

    photo

    Traid Vernon Robbins

    Robbins, Traid Vernon

    Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 3 Felony

    DOW: 04/13/2018 DOC: 05/05/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story