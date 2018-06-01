Mohave County's Most Wanted | May 30, 2018

As of May 30, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Matthews, Shaelee Marie
DOB: 02/17/1992
White
Female
5-8
130 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Child/Vulnerable Adult Abuse, Class 6 Undesignated;
Drug Paraphernalia Violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 05/22/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Kelley, Harold
Offense: Forgery – Offers Forged Instrum,
Class 4 Felony
DOW: 03/14/2018
DOC: 05/16/2018
Marquez, Robert Michael
Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 6 Felony;
Unlaw Use of Means of Transp, Class 6 Felony;
Theft Crdt Crd Obt Fraud Means, Class 5 Felony
DOW: 09/11/2017
DOC: 05/25/2018
McKinney, Owen Wesley
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 05/14/2018
DOC: 05/25/2018
Robbins, Traid Vernon
Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 3 Felony
DOW: 04/13/2018 DOC: 05/05/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
