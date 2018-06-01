Mohave County's Most Wanted | May 30, 2018

As of May 30, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Matthews, Shaelee Marie

DOB: 02/17/1992

White

Female

5-8

130 pounds

Eyes: Hazel



Hair: Brown

Offense: Child/Vulnerable Adult Abuse, Class 6 Undesignated;

Drug Paraphernalia Violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 05/22/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Kelley, Harold

Offense: Forgery – Offers Forged Instrum,

Class 4 Felony

DOW: 03/14/2018



DOC: 05/16/2018

Marquez, Robert Michael

Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 6 Felony;

Unlaw Use of Means of Transp, Class 6 Felony;

Theft Crdt Crd Obt Fraud Means, Class 5 Felony

DOW: 09/11/2017



DOC: 05/25/2018

McKinney, Owen Wesley

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 05/14/2018



DOC: 05/25/2018

Robbins, Traid Vernon

Offense: Theft of Means of Transport, Class 3 Felony

DOW: 04/13/2018 DOC: 05/05/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department