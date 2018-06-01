Mustang enthusiasts wait it out for Legend Lives Tour

KINGMAN – Rich and Sharon Melson of Meadview had nothing else to do on Wednesday afternoon, so they waited nearly three hours at Anderson Ford Lincoln until the Legend Lives Tour with six generations of Mustangs rolled into the dealership just before 5 p.m.

“We read about it in the paper and thought we’d stop by,” Rich Melson said. “I’ve got nothing but time. If I go home, I’ve got to take weeds out of the yard.”

The Mustangs, traveling from Illinois to California to mark the 50th anniversary of the movie, “Bullitt,” were scheduled to arrive between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. for lunch served by the Ford dealership, but one of the 1968 models broke down between Williams and Seligman.

John Garces, general manager of Anderson Ford Lincoln, opened the lunch catered by Federico’s Mexican restaurant to the estimated 150 people who showed up at the dealership.

Ford executives called him a couple weeks ago and asked if he would host a lunch for Mustang owners on the Legends Live Tour.

“I said, ‘Great. People in town would love it,’ and it’s great publicity,” Garces said. “We’re pretty excited to have them. We’re on Route 66. Let’s make this a big deal.”

Treva Gonzales, driving a 2017 Shelby from her home in Fremont, California, said she’s been participating in the Legend Lives Tour since 2001, and the group was about 80 people strong this year with 42 cars.

“We decided Route 66 was in order for Legend Lives,” she said. “We’re an international club. We’re one big family from Toronto, Vancouver, Florida, all over.”

Doug Keener, from Redding, Pennsylvania, is taking his 1968 Mustang Fastback all the way to San Francisco, where the movie “Bullitt” was filmed. It starred the late Steve McQueen as a police detective who drove a green 1968 Mustang Fastback in one of the best car chases ever filmed.

Local Mustang owners showed up to welcome the tour, including Ken Cox who brought his 1969 Mustang Fastback for display.

“It’s worth the wait because we’re Mustang enthusiasts,” he said. “Who can beat the ’60s? We had the best music, the best cars. You look at every car going down the road today and they all look the same. There’s definition here and the Mustangs have the curves.”

The tour wraps up today in Chino Hills, California, where a dinner and raffle for a 2019 special edition “Bullitt” Mustang will be held to benefit Boys Republic.