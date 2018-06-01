Obituary | Connie Fox

Connie Fox, 69, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away unexpectedly May 9, 2018, following a fall in her home. She was married for 50 years, a mother for 49 years, a grandmother for 26 years, and loved enough to be a great-grandmother for the last six years.

Connie was born a twin on January 19, 1949; the first set of twins to use incubators in Iron County, Utah, to her parents, Adlia and Joyce Wood.

She grew up and got married in Norwalk, California. After Connie’s two sons graduated from high school, she and her husband moved to Golden Valley, Arizona. There she worked as head of housekeeping at the Flamingo Hotel until she retired.

In Golden Valley, she became a grandmother and great-grandmother. Connie loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them to dance class. She also served as a den mother for cub scouts and was full of love and compassion for all those she taught.

Even in death, Connie still helped many people by donating her organs for them to live.

Connie loved mythology and anything to do with fairies. She loved taking her children to the beach, to the zoo, and on family trips. Connie loved to color in coloring books. She adored reading and her children believe that when they get to heaven, they know to look for their mother in the library where she will greet them with a loving smile.

Connie’s love for her family was so strong that she made all her grandchildren bassinets, took long walks with her sister and her sister’s grandchildren, and dedicated herself to loving them all.

Connie’s life was deeply rooted in her faith in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved visiting the temple and feeling the spirit there. Connie and her sister once took a long trip to visit many temples through Utah and Colorado. That trip was one of her fondest memories.



Connie always had a hug for everyone and all her family will miss her.

Connie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Fox; her two sons, John Fox and George Fox; George’s wife Cheryl; Connie’s parents, Adlia and Joyce Wood; her twin sister, Bonnie Lockwood and her husband, Dennis Lockwood; grandchildren: Brandi, Michael, Dillon, Rachel, Sierra, Brittany, and Arron; great-grandchildren: Owen, Lilian, Delilah, Adalynn, Luna, and Alice.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, who so lovingly took care of Connie and helped ease the family’s transition to a world without her.